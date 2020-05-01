Millville’s Mike Trout, the best baseball player on the planet, bought lunch for Shop-Rite workers in his home town. The Los Angeles Angels mega-star provided pizza and soda for approximately 90 people, according to the Vineland Daily Journal. Of course, he can afford after signing a 12 year, $426 million contract extension last year.

The Daily Journal also says that Trout and his wife bought lunch for the staff at Inspira Medical Center in Elmer last week. The “Millville Meteor” is an eight time All-Star and three time American League MVP, but is currently sidelined with the rest of Major League Baseball while the season is on hiatus. He has been vocal about not wanting to be quarantined when baseball comes back, as he doesn’t want to miss the birth of his first child; his wife is due in August.