Bars, restaurants in NJ are now allowed to deliver booze

TRENTON – Here's something to drink to during the pandemic.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed a law allowing liquor stores, bars, restaurants and craft distilleries to deliver booze.

The bipartisan law is in effect during the coronavirus state of emergency — and for six months after it's over. Lawmakers say it should help businesses stay afloat while the public is prohibited from sitting down for a drink at bars and restaurants.

The law allows businesses that hold plenary retail consumption licenses, hotel or motel licenses, seasonal retail consumption licenses or concessionaire permits issued to bars and restaurants to sell and deliver alcoholic beverages in closed or sealed containers.

They also will be allowed to sell mixed cocktails in closed and seal containers.

Craft distilleries will be allowed to sell their distilled beverages mixed with other alcoholic or nonalcoholic beverages in closed and sealed containers. The distilleries may also sell the booze along with other nonalcoholic beverages and ingredients that could be used to make cocktails.

“Allowing restaurants to expand their opportunities to serve their customers will generate the much needed revenue they need,” said Marilou Halvorsen, president & CEO of the New Jersey Restaurant & Hospitality Association.

“During my communications with our restaurant owners, they repeatedly asked for us to get this done,” Assemblywoman Serena DiMaso, R-Monmouth, said. “This will help increase their sales and revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Despite their own struggles, distilleries have come to our aid and established themselves as selfless partners in this fight by shifting some of their production to hand sanitizer,” Assemblyman Roy Freiman, D-Somerset, said. “Giving them some financial leeway is how we thank them for their role in helping keep us all safe.”

Other legislation signed into law by Murphy this week:

A3942/S-2394 — Requires hospital to permit individual to accompany woman during childbirth.

A-3969/S-2392 — Allows extension of certain local government timeframes; allows local governments to accept certain payments; allows local governments to conduct certain meetings remotely; adjusts certain property tax distribution and notice requirements.

S-2344/A-3970 — Requires Medicaid and health insurance coverage for certain refills of prescription drugs during state of emergency.

A-3969/S-2392 — Allows extension of certain local government timeframes; allows local governments to accept certain payments; allows local governments to conduct certain meetings remotely; adjusts certain property tax distribution and notice requirements.

S-2344/A-3970 — Requires Medicaid and health insurance coverage for certain refills of prescription drugs during state of emergency.

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.