Before I go into this manifesto, I want to be very clear that I love and support this particular bagel restaurant, but I feel like we need to have a heart-to-heart.

Bagel Nook

Bagel Nook is known for creating unique and indulgent breakfast sandwiches known as “overloads.”

What is a bagel overload?

They’re colorful combinations of a crazy bagel, flavorful cream cheese, and various toppings.

The Sugar Cookie overload bagel: Consists of sugar cookie cream cheese, sugar cookies, and sprinkles on a tie-dye bagel.

The Cookie Monster overload bagel: an Oreo bagel with cookie monster cream cheese, Oreos, and chocolate chip cookies.

The Fruity Pebble overload bagel: a Fruity Pebble bagel with birthday cake, cream cheese, and strawberries in the middle.

But they may have finally gone too far.

Recently, Bagel Nook announced that they are now serving a pickle bagel.

Let that sink in.

A bagel flavored like a pickle.

Should the owners be put on some sort of watch list? I can’t imagine being the person who decides to combine pickles with bagels.

Have we no restraint?

I don’t know who was asking for this but it seems to be a hit with Bagel Nook customers.

“A pickle bagel kinda sounds bomb,” said one Instagram commenter.

“Hmmmm, I’m intrigued with like a Bloody Mary cream cheese!” said another.

I don’t even know what I, personally, would put on such a bagel, but one reviewer recommends the pickled dill cream cheese.

You can try the pickle bagel for yourself!

Where is Bagel Nook?

Bagel Nook has seven locations across the Garden State:

⚫

51 Village Center Drive,

Freehold, NJ 07728

⚫

301 N Harrison St..,

Princeton, NJ 08540

⚫

1093 Broad St,

Shrewsbury, NJ 07702

⚫

1100 NJ-35,

Ocean Township, NJ 07712

⚫

4345 US Hwy 9,

Freehold, NJ 07728

⚫

1071 NJ-34 a2,

Aberdeen Township, NJ 07747

⚫

1868 Rt 35,

Middletown, NJ 07748

