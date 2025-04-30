NJ bagel shop&#8217;s &#8216;overloads&#8217; became a local sensation. But have they gone too far?

NJ bagel shop’s ‘overloads’ became a local sensation. But have they gone too far?

Canva / TSM Illustration

Before I go into this manifesto, I want to be very clear that I love and support this particular bagel restaurant, but I feel like we need to have a heart-to-heart.

Bagel Nook

Bagel Nook is known for creating unique and indulgent breakfast sandwiches known as “overloads.”

The Bagel Nook via Instagram
loading...

What is a bagel overload?

They’re colorful combinations of a crazy bagel, flavorful cream cheese, and various toppings.

The Sugar Cookie overload bagel: Consists of sugar cookie cream cheese, sugar cookies, and sprinkles on a tie-dye bagel.

@the_bagel_nook via Instagram
loading...

The Cookie Monster overload bagel: an Oreo bagel with cookie monster cream cheese, Oreos, and chocolate chip cookies.

@the_bagel_nook via Instagram
loading...

The Fruity Pebble overload bagel: a Fruity Pebble bagel with birthday cake, cream cheese, and strawberries in the middle.

@the_bagel_nook via Instagram
loading...

But they may have finally gone too far.

Recently, Bagel Nook announced that they are now serving a pickle bagel.

Let that sink in.

Canva
loading...

A bagel flavored like a pickle.

Should the owners be put on some sort of watch list? I can’t imagine being the person who decides to combine pickles with bagels.

The Bagel Nook via Facebook
loading...

Have we no restraint?

I don’t know who was asking for this but it seems to be a hit with Bagel Nook customers.

“A pickle bagel kinda sounds bomb,” said one Instagram commenter.

The Bagel Nook via Facebook
loading...

“Hmmmm, I’m intrigued with like a Bloody Mary cream cheese!” said another.

I don’t even know what I, personally, would put on such a bagel, but one reviewer recommends the pickled dill cream cheese.

You can try the pickle bagel for yourself!

Where is Bagel Nook?

Bagel Nook has seven locations across the Garden State:

51 Village Center Drive,
Freehold, NJ 07728

301 N Harrison St..,
Princeton, NJ 08540

1093 Broad St,
Shrewsbury, NJ 07702

The Bagel Nook via Instagram
loading...

1100 NJ-35,
Ocean Township, NJ 07712

4345 US Hwy 9,
Freehold, NJ 07728

1071 NJ-34 a2,
Aberdeen Township, NJ 07747

1868 Rt 35,
Middletown, NJ 07748

9 delicious ways to enjoy a Jersey bagel

You'd be hard-pressed to find a Jersey bagel without at least one of these.

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

New Jersey's best bagel spots

Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

Central Jersey's most legendary pizza joint

Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Categories: Deminski & Moore, Talking About ..., Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM