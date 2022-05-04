Back and better than ever: New Jersey has the best festivals

After two years of cancelations, postponements, and disappointment, festivals are back in New Jersey. With our diversity in geography and population, the Garden State probably has the most festivals per capita and some of the best in the country.

This weekend while we are celebrating with a Cinco de Mayo Festival in Flemington, California had to cancel their famous garlic festival in the city of Gilroy.

This weekend you could also check out the Mother's Day Good Music Festival, featuring The Isley Brothers in the city of Newark.

If you prefer something a little more quiet and further south, check out the Renault Winery Bloom Flower Festival this weekend. No other state has a mythical devilish creature that they celebrate like we do, and yes there is a Jersey Devil Festival this weekend in Asbury Park.

No state has better food and better food trucks than Jersey, so you should check out the Bridgewater Food Truck & Music Festival.

If you're a jazz devotee, you'll want to check out the Exit Zero Jazz Festival in Villas New Jersey. Yes, you take Exit 0 and it's across from Cape May.

That's just this weekend and it's early May. This spring and summer people will be starving to get out and enjoy the outdoors and all of the amazing festivals New Jersey has to offer. This year of 2022 will no doubt be the big comeback of the festival all over the country, but especially here in The Great Garden State.

