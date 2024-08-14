Get it while it’s hot: Pretzel-scented perfume debuts today in NJ

🔵 A famous pretzel company debuted its pretzel-scented perfume in NY

🔵 It's called Knead: Eau De Pretzel

🔵 The perfume goes on sale today online

Hey, ladies, how would you like to smell like warm, salty butter?

Well, now you can.

Auntie Anne’s is now bottling the aroma of its freshly baked pretzels with an exclusive new fragrance called Knead: Eau De Pretzel, the company has announced.

Knead Perfume by Auntie Anne's Knead Perfume by Auntie Anne's loading...

The perfume takes the iconic scent that customers love, and transforms it into a wearable scent infused with notes of buttery dough, salt, and just a hint of sweetness, making you smell good enough to eat.

A pop-up in New York City debuted yesterday for those who wanted to experience Knead.

Knead opened its "pretzel parfumerie" on August 13 at 433 Broadway in Soho, New York. Auntie Anne's fans were the first to enjoy the Knead fragrance.

Knead Perfume by Auntie Anne's Knead Perfume by Auntie Anne's loading...

Visitors received a complimentary tote bag, an Auntie Anne’s original pretzel, and customers who purchased Knead were able to take home an additional swag item of their choice.

The tote bags, free pretzel, and free gift with purchase were on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies lasted.

Missed the New York City pop up? No worries. Knead is available for purchase starting today, August 14 at auntieannes.com/knead.

It is available in 1 oz. and 3.4 oz. bottles for $25 and $45, respectively.

Knead perfume by Auntie Anne's Knead perfume by Auntie Anne's loading...

“There are few scents more recognizable than the aroma of Auntie Anne’s. Smell is a special and powerful sense. Over the years, fans have shared their memories and experiences that began with just a whiff of our pretzels. We’ve bottled that moment and can’t wait for fans to enjoy it in a whole new way,” said Julie Younglove-Webb, chief brand officer at Auntie Anne’s.

Auntie Anne’s has over 1,700 locations in 48 states, including New Jersey, and over 25 countries.

There are 85 Auntie Anne’s in the Garden State, most found in malls and outlet centers.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom