Was it something we said? Is it the never ending lockdown? Maybe kids are finally hearing their parents' complaints about the high cost of living, rising crime and disconnected politicians. Well, whatever it was, two kids took matters into their own hands.

The New York Post reported that a 12-year-old boy and his 7-year-old cousin got in the family car in Queens and took it for a ride South hoping to make it all the way to Florida. They got as far as the Clara Barton rest stop on the NJ Turnpike when New Jersey State Troopers picked them up. The good news is no one was hurt and the kids and car were returned to the parents.

A 12-year-old Queens boy waited for his mom to jump in the shower before taking the family Range Rover — and his 7-year-old cousin — on a massive joyride that ended at the New Jersey-Delaware state line, police and neighbors said Monday. The pair were picked up at the New Jersey Turnpike’s Clara Barton Service Plaza just before 2 p.m. — five hours after they set out on the journey from their 115th Street home in South Ozone Park, according to cops. - Larry Celona, Craig McCarthy and Tina Moore from nypost.com

Now, I'm not trying to make light of the fact that a 12-year-old took the car and should not have been driving, but it is pretty impressive that the kid made it 5 hours and across the Hudson all the way to a rest stop. Got me thinking...what's the worst thing you did as a kid?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.