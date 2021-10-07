A teacher arrested earlier this year in connection with the alleged sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl now faces charges related to two additional female students.

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Thursday that a grand jury has indicted the Long Island man for sexual assault of the three students, all of whom were 11 and 12 years old at the time of the alleged incidents.

Apparao Sunkara, 68, was a teacher at the Infinity Institute in Jersey City. He began teaching in the district in 2012.

Sunkara was arrested most recently at the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office on Oct. 6 on the upgraded charges. He had previously been arrested in March for the initial allegation.

The prosecutor's office asks anyone with relevant information about Sunkara to contact their Special Victims Unit at 201-915-1234.

