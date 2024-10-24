Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift Airbnb is now open in NJ

If you’re a Taylor Swift fan, baby, just say “yes” to staying in this new place open in Absecon.

There’s a Taylor Swift Airbnb in New Jersey

It’s called the Swift Suite at the Evermore Estate and every Swiftie’s dream.

The Swift Suite is a Taylor Swift-inspired one-of-a-kind 4-bedroom Airbnb in Absecon, NJ, a stone's throw away from Atlantic City, Historic Smithville, and the iconic Jersey Shore.

Album-inspired Bedrooms + Karaoke Machines + Free Parking + Pool + Dogs OK + Custom Art + Vinyl Collection + Photo Ops & Selfie Station + Makeup Stations + Concierge Services, and more!

Walk through the door with me to check it out, I must say: something about it feels like home.

Are You Ready for it? Check out this Taylor Swift themed Airbnb in NJ Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

This place is about to have a great Reputation. You can book your stay here, you’ll remember it All Too Well. (https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/1271105460609599314?guests=1&adults=1&s=67&unique_share_id=a1c6a0ab-9d81-483e-953e-89434552afd4&source_impression_id=p3_1729534989_P3ZfPirIJUIxC8Rl)

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

