Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift Airbnb is now open in NJ
If you’re a Taylor Swift fan, baby, just say “yes” to staying in this new place open in Absecon.
There’s a Taylor Swift Airbnb in New Jersey
It’s called the Swift Suite at the Evermore Estate and every Swiftie’s dream.
The Swift Suite is a Taylor Swift-inspired one-of-a-kind 4-bedroom Airbnb in Absecon, NJ, a stone's throw away from Atlantic City, Historic Smithville, and the iconic Jersey Shore.
Album-inspired Bedrooms + Karaoke Machines + Free Parking + Pool + Dogs OK + Custom Art + Vinyl Collection + Photo Ops & Selfie Station + Makeup Stations + Concierge Services, and more!
Walk through the door with me to check it out, I must say: something about it feels like home.
Are You Ready for it? Check out this Taylor Swift themed Airbnb in NJ
Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore
This place is about to have a great Reputation. You can book your stay here, you’ll remember it All Too Well. (https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/1271105460609599314?guests=1&adults=1&s=67&unique_share_id=a1c6a0ab-9d81-483e-953e-89434552afd4&source_impression_id=p3_1729534989_P3ZfPirIJUIxC8Rl)
Look Back at Taylor Swift's Iconic 'Speak Now' World Tour Outfits
SPOTTED: Celebrities Having a Blast at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman
Photos of Young Taylor Swift at the Start of Her Career
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.