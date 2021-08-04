Another one bites the dust — 2nd NJ festival canceled over Delta

As the rising panic about the Delta variant continues to surge, events that have been planned for months in New Jersey have started to cancel.

One of the biggest events in the state, Michael Arnones Crawfish Festival that attracts people to Sussex County from all over the country announced its cancellation yesterday.

And sadly, the Metuchen Country Fair, one of the most well attended New Jersey fairs, was also canceled yesterday due to concerns about the Delta variant. Registration was to have begun this week.

The event was also canceled last year due to COVID concerns, but prior to that it had been one of the most popular New Jersey fairs, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce of Metuchen, and including business, community and professional groups getting together, to provide a wonderful arena for people to eat, play, shop, and mingle.

Gripped with fear, the chamber decided to cancel, saying, according to the Path, they “made the difficult decision to not move forward with scheduling the Country Fair this October, primarily for concerns about public health and safety,” adding they “can’t proceed in good conscience to plan such a large public event in the current climate.”

Hey, I don’t judge (Well, ok. Maybe I do). I know you’ve got to do what you think is right for your citizens. But if we are waiting for a virus to be completely eradicated in all of its iterations and mutations, we won’t be having fairs and town events for a very very very long time.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.