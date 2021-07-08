Amazon now shipping COVID home test kit to NJ

For $39.99 Amazon will fast ship you a home COVID-19 testing kit.

While other home tests are available, Amazon says this is one they developed themselves after processing millions of tests on over 750,000 of their front-line employees. Amazon Vice President Cem Sibay, who leads the company's COVID-19 testing work, said in a statement, "The test collection kit provides highly accurate and timely results, helping customers feel more confident as they safely return to travel, work, college, and daily life.”

The kit is shipped via Amazon Prime and is available even to non-subscribers. Once the kit arrives, you are instructed how to swab your nasal passages. The swab is then sent back in the included collection envelope using a pre-paid return label. The company says results are typically available within 24 hours after the sample is received at the lab.

No prescription is needed, and the kit is eligible for flexible medical spending accounts. Amazon does note that the testing is approved for emergency use by the FDA for those over the age of 18, but has not been formally cleared or approved by regulators.

