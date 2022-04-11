BERKELEY — The shooting death of South Toms River resident Jimmy Mosley, who was allegedly in the process of committing a robbery, has resulted in charges on multiple offenses for both the man with whom he was committing the alleged crime and the man whose home he had intended to rob.

Neither of the men are charged with Mosley's death.

According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and Berkeley Township Police, Mosley, 36, and Freehold Borough Resident George Burke, 40, went to the Berkeley residence of Craig Dillard, 56, to commit a robbery on March 9. Burke and Mosley were armed, police say.

Mosley and Dillard became engaged in a physical altercation, police say. During the fight, Dillard, who also had a firearm, fired three rounds at Mosley.

Mosley and Burke fled the scene, according to police. Mosley was dropped off at Community Medical Center where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. According to a post-mortem examination, Mosley had been shot in the back, hand and knee.

A search of Dillard's residence resulted in the recovery of approximately of approximately a half-pound of marijuana for distribution purposes, according to the prosecutor's office. Additionally, an investigation revealed that Burke and Dillard had both destroyed evidence that would have linked them to the March 9 incident.

Burke was taken into custody without incident at his home on April 6. Dillard was taken into custody in Burlington County on April 11. Both men were transported to Ocean County Jail.

Dillard is charged with possession of a firearm while engaged in drug activity; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; marijuana possession; receiving stolen property; and tampering with physical evidence.

Burke is charged with robbery; conspiracy to commit robbery; possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose; unlawful possession of a firearm; burglary; and tampering with physical evidence. Burke also faces a charge of "certain person not to possess a firearm," meaning he has been convicted of a certain crime and/or is suffering from a mental disorder that would render him unfit to possess a deadly weapon.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey