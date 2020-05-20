All 16 Pier 1 Imports are closing for good in NJ

Well this sucks.

Due to the “profound impact” of the coronavirus pandemic all 16 NJ locations of Pier 1 Imports are permanently closing. The retailer had filed for bankruptcy protection in February and was trying to secure a buyer when COVID-19 began wreaking havoc in the United States and due to the outbreak and the economic fallout with all the shutdowns no buyer was found.

They announced Tuesday they are seeking approval from the courts to liquidate all stores in New Jersey and across the country as soon as possible. In an article on NJ.com CEO/CFO Robert Riesbeck was quoted as saying, "Unfortunately, the challenging retail environment has been significantly compounded by the profound impact of COVID-19, hindering our ability to secure such a buyer and requiring us to wind down.”

Other than the job loss and another wound to the economy I have a personal reason for feeling sad about this. My daughter Mina who has an interest in art and design always loved browsing through Pier 1. Some of our most fun times were just wandering through the entire inventory of a store, just dad and daughter, with her showing an eye for what could go with what and how she would use this and that. It was a unique store and one of the places I know she was looking forward to visiting as soon as this shutdown is lifted. Now I’ll have to tell her more bad news.

For Pier 1 fans there is still some time left to purchase things online. There’s a Memorial Day Sale going on as they try to clear out inventory.

