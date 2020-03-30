New Jersey 101.5 and all of Townsquare Media New Jersey are partnering with Ocean First Foundation and the Jeremy Grunin Foundation for the Acts of Kindness campaign.

Together, we want to share positive stories of how non-profits are helping our communities during this the ongoing novel coronavirus emergency.

The foundations will be giving out 40 $500 grants to selected non-profits.

Do you know a nonprofit that's gona above and beyond to help our neighbors? Each day, on air, we’ll spotlight these extraordinary nonprofit heroes. Listen live at NJ1015.com/listen-live or on the free New Jersey 101.5 app.

Find the nominatio form at OceanFirstFDN.org.

Nominated organizations must have 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status, provide services within the footprints of Grunin Foundation and OceanFirst Foundation and be taking action specifically to help those affected by COVID-19. Selection of the nonprofits to be highlighted will be done by the teams at Grunin Foundation and OceanFirst Foundation and decisions are final.

