A refreshing breeze brings cooler, drier air back to NJ Tuesday

Our first 90-degree day of the year is in the books! Atlantic City International Airport hit the big ninety on Monday, as did about a dozen other weather stations throughout southern and central New Jersey. It certainly felt like summertime, thanks to the heat, the humidity, and the late-day thunderstorms.

Tuesday is going to be a very different weather day, especially as temperatures wind up about 15 to 20 degrees cooler than Monday. That's not necessarily a bad thing — we're just flipping from summerlike back to seasonable springtime weather.

The only weather nuisance of the day will be a brisk northwesterly wind, potentially gusting to 25 or 30 mph. Skies will generally be mostly sunny, perhaps with some extra clouds in the afternoon. We'll stay dry all day. Look for high temperatures in the lower 70s, just a hair below normal for this time of year.

Tuesday night reads pretty cool, as thermometers mainly dip into the lower 50s. There will probably be some 40s by Wednesday morning in the usual cool spots. Skies should be mostly clear.

Wednesday is going to be a fantastic late May weather day. Partly sunny skies, lighter winds, and pleasant high temps in the mid 70s. (It will be slightly cooler along the Jersey Shore.)

The warmup continues into Thursday , with highs in the upper 70s. You might notice a hint of humidity in the air too. In generally, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds. That will come with a pair of storm systems, which will introduce a brief chance of rain both early and late on Thursday. The later round of rain looks to be the heavier, more widespread one. I'm not seeing a dramatic thunderstorm or severe weather threat, but there could be some localized downpours.

Following a cold frontal passage, we'll cool down ever-so-slightly for Friday . I'm still thinking mild mid 70s are likely. With sunshine and a fresh breeze, it will be another pleasant day of weather.

And then along comes the Memorial Day Weekend . I'll repeat what I've said previously — I like what I see! Saturday might be a bit cool along the coast, thanks to an on-shore breeze. Temperatures will cook into the 80s for Sunday and Memorial Day Monday . There will be some spotty showers and thunderstorms through the second half of the weekend too — no washouts, and way more dry weather than wet.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.