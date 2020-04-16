While New Jerseyans are working from home, a good number of them are drinking, too. According to a survey done by Alcohol.org, 35% of people working from home in New Jersey are drinking during work hours.

Good thing liquor stores are essential businesses.

They surveyed 3,000 American workers and found that beer is the most popular alcohol during self isolation, one in three is more likely to drink during isolation, and one fifth stockpiled alcohol for isolation.

In Pennsylvania, 38% are drinking while working, in New York, it’s also 38%, but in Delaware, only 15% are boozing during work hours. In the rest of the country, the numbers range from 8% in Arkansas to 67% in Hawaii(!). Next time you’re on a Zoom meeting, keep in mind at least three of the other people have probably been drinking.

More New Jerseyans rocking their face masks