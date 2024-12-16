A look at the top contenders to win Super Bowl LIX

This content was produced in partnership with Gambler Labs.

It's the final stretch of the NFL season with Super Bowl LIX being played in New Orleans this season.

Which team will capture the 59th Lombardi Trophy? Let's examine the top contenders.

While a few playoff spots are still up for grabs, the cream is starting to rise to the top. The Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles lead the NFC race for the top seed and in the AFC, defending champion Kansas City is looking to make it three straight Super Bowl wins with the Buffalo Bills making a claim to be the favorite.

So who should you play? Let's take a look

SB Conference Lions +225 +120 Chiefs +425 +160 Eagles +500 +250 Bills +600 +250 Ravens 10-1 +475 Vikings 16-1 +900 Steelers 20-1 +850 Packers 22-1 +900 Texans 35-1 16-1 Chargers 35-1 16-1

The four teams mentioned above have the shortest odds to win the Super Bowl this season, but there are some other interesting teams in the field.

Baltimore:

The Ravens are always a tough out but have never been able to get over the hump during the Lamar Jackson era. Will adding Derrick Henry to the offense be the difference this season? One issue for the Ravens is their leaky defense, which might be too much to overcome in January.

Minnesota:

The Vikings are a team that not many anticipated being a playoff team this season, but are still i play for the No. 1 seed and the NFC North crown. Sam Darlond has revitalized his career and Justin Jefferson is one of the top wideouts in the NFL. Aaron Jones gives them a solid rushing attack and their defense puts plenty of pressure on the quarterback with linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel and safety Harrison Smith having great seasons.

Steelers:

Pittsburgh has taken off since inserting Russell Wilson as the starting QB, going 6-1 and averaging 28.4 points per game since Week 7. The Steelers have one of the top defenses against the run in football and with George Pickens, have a big play threat in the pass game. They could be a dangerous team in January and offer very good value.

Packers:

Green Bay is led by QB Jordan Love and a balanced offensive attack with running back Josh Jacobs and wide receivers Jayden Reed and Christian Watson. The Packers have three losses this season, two against Detroit and one against Philadelphia, the top two teams in the NFC, and proved last year they can be a dangerous team come playoff time.

The Texans and Chargers both are long shots, of the two, I think the Chargers have a better shot because of their stingy defense, but neither is an attractive play for me.

The favorites:

Right now it's hard to go against the Lions, but Philadelphia is one team on the NFC side that can knock them off. Detroit will need to overcome some injury issues on the defensive side of the ball, while Philadelphia has been pretty healthy in the second half of the season. The Lions have a more balanced offense, while Philadelphia has the top rushing offense in the league. The Eagles have been the better defense this season, giving up a league-best 284.2 yards per game. The Eagles defense is No. 2 in the NFL against the pass and the two teams give up just 18 points per game. It would be a fun matchup if the two teams face off in the NFC Championship game.

On the AFC side Buffalo and Kansas City have played once this season with the Bills knocking off the Chiefs back in Week 11. Buffalo's Josh Allen (-400) is the MVP favorite right now but you can never count out Patrick Mahomes. Buffalo has the more high-powered offense (30.5 PPG), while KC has the better defense ranking sixth in yards per game and third against the run.

You can never count KC out of any game, they have been finding ways to win all season long, winning 15 consecutive games decided by one score including playoffs, the longest streak in NFL history.

A rematch would be a lot of fun in January with the right to go to the Super Bowl on the line.

To Play:

Right now, it's hard to go against the Lions at +225. They offer decent value as a favorite, but if you want a little more bang for your buck, Philadelphia (+500) is the way to go. They’re healthier than Detroit and have Super Bowl experience with key players like Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith from their 2022 run. Adding Saquon Barkley to their roster, alongside a dominant offensive line, might just be the edge they need.

If you're looking for options beyond the Eagles, consider the Bills on the AFC side. At +600, they offer solid value, with the MVP favorite delivering stellar performances this season.

Either way, the NFL playoffs promise plenty of excitement this season.

