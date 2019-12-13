‘A Christmas Story’ named New Jersey’s favorite Christmas movie

As you settle in for a long winter's night, what are you likely to be watching? As reported on Mental Floss, New Jersey's favorite Christmas movie is A Christmas Story. The polling was done by a home improvement website, Home Method, and surveyed over 4,500 people throughout the nation to find each state's most popular holiday movie.

A Christmas Story was the top film in 24 states, easily making it the top choice in the country. Elf was number 2 with 11 states picking it.

The rest of the top five: Home Alone, It's a Wonderful Life, and The Nightmare Before Christmas. In what can only described as a massive oversight, the definitive best Christmas movie, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation was the movie of choice in only one state: Nebraska.

The survey also asked if Die Hard is a Christmas movie, and 59% of Americans said "no." (Kansas and Vermont selected it as their favorite Christmas movie)

