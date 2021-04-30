9 simple allergy symptom remedies you may not have thought of

Photodjo

There are a lot of reasons to be thrilled to be the Garden State. But here’s the down side: that means we’ve got plants and trees and pollen. And this season has been miserable, not only for those who always suffer from seasonal allergies, but even for those who never have before. Almost everyone I know is suffering to a certain degree with itchy eyes, congestion, runny nose, and a host of other seasonal allergy symptoms. And not everyone wants to go to traditional medicine route. Some people want to first try a simple natural remedy at least to ease some of the symptoms. Some of these have been around forever and others are relatively new and gaining popularity. Remember, these are not allergy cures. However, they may make you more comfortable while you wait for this allergy season to pass.

  • 1

    Warm shower/Cold compress

    One of the most common symptoms of allergies is itchy watery eyes. Have you tried a warm shower for comfort and cold compresses to relieve the inflammation? This can make you feel immediate relief from the itch. Repeat as often as needed.

  • 2

    Nasal irrigation/ spray

    Rinse your nose with over-the-counter saline often done with a device called a Neti pot. I use a different device where you blow water into one nostril and it comes flowing out through the other. Either way it really helps with congestion by thinning the mucus. These over-the-counter sprays of saline solution can help thin mucus in the nose, also, relieving congestion.

  • 3

    HEPA Filter

    An easy fix for your nasal and upper respiratory issues is a HEPA filter people don’t think of the HEPA filter that often in terms of allergies but it really helps to remove airborne particles that are making you cough and sneeze and irritating your eyes. A vacuum with a HEPA filter is even better set a regular vacuum because it stops the Dustin allergens from blowing all around your house.

  • 4

    Acupuncture

    Before you poo poo this idea remember many major health insurance companies pay for acupuncture. It’s a legitimate treatment for allergies because it addresses underlying imbalances within the body. People have found relief from acute symptoms of allergies from doing acupuncture.

  • 5

    Supplements

    I know some people who have tried butternur, a supplement that has been found to reduce the rhinitis that occurs from seasonal allergies by blocking histamines. If that doesn’t work for you other supplements and vitamins such as bromelain quercetin and plain old vitamin C have also help to relieve symptoms in a lot of people.

  • 6

    Apple Cider Vinegar

    I know. You’ve heard this before. Although I believe that the miracle properties of apple cider vinegar have been overblown, I do know people who have found relief from allergies using a couple of tablespoons of apple cider vinegar and a glass of water with lemon juice up to three times a day. It helps with the symptoms of allergies the same way it does the symptoms of a cold.

  • 7

    Probiotics

    Probiotics or something that should be used whether you have allergies or not. They strengthen your immune system and help stop pathogenic‘s from growing in your body. Experts believe that allergies are the result of your immune system being out of whack and therefore causing your body to react too strongly two allergens. Try taking probiotics to see if it helps your allergy Symptoms. It can’t hurt and it’s good for you anyway.

  • 8

    Food Sensitivity Test

    Although it’s controversial, companies like Everly will provide at home food sensitivity test which measures your body’s immune response to 96 foods to help guide you on what types of food may be causing allergy symptoms. It can’t hurt to see if any of those any of your symptoms are relieved by removing those foods from your diet

  • 9

    Thorough house cleaning

    Sounds pretty obvious, but interestingly, people don’t think of just doing a good cleaning of the home.Besides changing out filters clean out spots that you don’t always think of that could be trapping allergens. Clean bookshelves, vents and change pillowcases regularly as allergens can transfer from your hair to your pillow overnight.

Another strategy that some people swear by and some people insist is nonsense it’s worth a try. Essential oils have been linked to boosting the immune system and fighting inflammation. The idea is that these oil‘s will help detoxify your body and fight bacteria and micro organisms that could be causing your allergies. Some common allergy fighting oils are peppermint basil eucalyptus and Teatree.

Even though nothing replaces good old medical advice and if allergies are really interfering with your life you should of course sick that care All of these remedies are worth a try especially since they have no risks I may just illuminate your symptoms enough for you to feel good till the allergy season is over.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

9 New Jersey debates that will never end

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in New Jersey

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New Jersey using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.
Filed Under: allergies
Categories: Dennis & Judi, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top