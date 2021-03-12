22 Jersey Shore businesses we’ve lost during COVID-19

The pandemic has hit our country's economy hard, and that is increasingly visible right here in our own community.

A growing number of popular New Jersey businesses have served their final customers. We're taking a look at the (unfortunately) growing list of local businesses that have closed.

If there's a great Jersey Shore business that I missed and you think I should add, please e-mail me here.

The Jersey Shore Businesses We've Lost During COVID

Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist.

MORE: Some of the Memes & Tweets That Have Made Us Laugh (and Maybe Think)

Philadelphia Flower Show returns 2021: An amazing look back The Philadelphia Flower show is set to return this year from June 5 to 13. The show has wowed people for 193 years. Here are some scenes from recent exhibitions.