16 counties in NJ now covered by CDC indoor mask recommendation

TRENTON – Sixteen counties in New Jersey enter the weekend with COVID community transmission levels high enough that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that even fully vaccinated people wear masks in public indoor settings.

The only five counties in New Jersey where that recommendation does not apply are Cumberland, Hunterdon, Mercer, Morris and Warren.

The CDC transmission map for New Jersey, for data through July 29, 2021. (Townsquare Media NJ)

The CDC posts daily county-level updates on COVID transmission levels. The Friday update added six counties – Camden, Cape May, Hudson, Salem, Somerset and Sussex – based on data current through Thursday.

Fifteen of the state’s counties are considered to have substantial transmission rates, the third highest of four levels. Only Monmouth County is at the top level, with high transmission. The remaining five counties are rated moderate, with none currently considered low.

The CDC also recommends that fully vaccinated people who have a known exposure to someone with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 get tested for the virus three to five days after exposure and to wear a mask for two weeks or until they get a negative test result.

Gov. Phil Murphy has taken a slightly different approach. He strongly recommends that vaccinated people in all counties wear masks in indoor public settings that are crowded or if they don't know whether the other people present are vaccinated.

Over the past week, the state is averaging 815 new COVID cases a day, which amounts to 9.2 cases for every 100,000 residents. That’s the most since the second week of May.

Fifty-eight percent of state residents are fully vaccinated to protect against COVID-19, and nearly 66% have gotten at least one dose. Hospitalizations have increased at a slower rate than cases, and deaths remain at their lowest levels of the pandemic.

Michael Symons is State House bureau chief for New Jersey 101.5. Contact him at michael.symons@townsquaremedia.com.

