14 most wanted fugitives in Somerset County, NJ

Have you seen any of these 14 Somerset County fugitives?

Police are still looking for them, some wanted for child endangerment abuse and neglect, credit card theft, drug possession, burglary and even shoplifting.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of any of these individuals should contact the Somerset County Communications at (908) 526-2500 or make an anonymous report via the STOPit website or app.

Dresean Walker

Dresean S. Walker

Last known address Cummings Way, Somerset, NJ. Warrant issued on March 11, 2019 for failure to appear in Somerset County Superior Court for the original charge of 2nd degree Endangering Abuse/Neglect of a Child by caretaker.

Jennifer Ferranti

Jennifer Ferranti

Last known address Mountain Ave, Somerville, NJ. Warrant issued on Aug. 13,2018 for failure to appear in Somerset County Superior Court for the original charge of 3rd deg shoplifting

Tyrell Alston

Tyrell Alston

Last known address 77 Main Street, Somerset. Four Warrants issued on April 5, 2018 for a failure to appear in Somerset County Superior Court for the original charges of 3rd degree Distribution of CDS and three counts of 3rd degree Possession of CDS.

Rebecca Brace

Rebecca Brace

Las known address North 9th Street, Manville or Franklin Twp. Four warrants issued on July 20, 2018 for Violation of Probation, 3rd Degree Possession of CDS, 3rd Degree Theft by Unlawful Taking and 3rd Degree Credit Card theft.

Josue Carrasco

Josue Carrasco

Last known address Home Street, Somerset (Franklin Twp) or Handy Street, New Brunswick. Warrant issued on December 11, 2017 for a failure to appear in Somerset County Superior Court for the original charge of 1st degree Distribution of CDS.

Michael E. Cerrito

Michael E. Cerrito

Last known address 25 Crestwood Drive, Bridgewater. Warrant issued on February 2, 2018 for a Violation of Probation for the original charge of 3rd Degree Possession of CDS.

James E. Jordan

James E. Jordan

Last known address 770 Route 202, Bridgewater. Warrant issued on January 27, 2017 for a Violation of Probation for the original charge of 4th Degree Possession of CDS and a 4th Degree Possession of a Device to Defraud Administration.

Bobby Latney

Bobby Latney

Last known address 267 Hemptstead Avenue, Somerset. Warrant issued on August 5, 2016 for a failure to appear in Somerset County Superior Court for the original charge of 3rd Degree Burglary.

Jose Montalvo

Jose Montalvo

Last known address Revere Court, Hillsborough or Gress Street, Manville. Warrant issued on August 20, 2018 for a failure to appear in Somerset County Superior Court for the original charge of 3rd Degree Theft by Unlawful Taking.

Brian Nicol

Brian Nicol

Last known address Canal Street or John Bush Avenue, Franklin Township. Warrant issued on November 3, 2014 for a Violation of Probation for the original charge of 3rd Degree Distribution of CDS and a 4th Degree Possession of CDS.

Anthoniel Robles

Anthoniel Robles (AKA: Gonzalez-Cruz)

Last known address Townsend St, New Brunswick. Warrant issued on August 5, 2016 for a failure to appear in Somerset County Superior Court for the original charge of 2nd degree Endangering – Abuse / Neglect of a Child by Caretaker.

Steven Schwalenberg

Steven Schwalenberg

Last known address 151 Fairview Avenue, Apt. 7, Somerville. Warrant issued on October 16, 2017 for a failure to appear in Somerset County Superior Court for the original charge of 3rd Degree Possession of CDS.

Thomas Solter

Thomas Solter

Last known address 110 Maple Street, Bridgewater, NJ. No other information provided.

Clyde Sullivan

Clyde Sullivan

Last known to be living in Franklin Township, NJ. No other information provided.