11 Wordle starter words perfect for New Jerseyans

If you don't yet know what Wordle is, congratulations on how sturdy the rock you're living under is. Over the past month or so, the word game has taken over like it's nobody's business.

The gist is that you have six attempts to figure out what the five letter word of the day is. After each guess, the letters you choose will change to one of three colors:

Green means you put the correct letter in the correct spot.

means you put the correct letter in the correct spot. Yellow means you have a letter that will appear in the word, but not in the spot you placed it.

means you have a letter that will appear in the word, but not in the spot you placed it. Gray/ black means you can forget about that letter, because it won't appear anywhere in that word.

The word you start with is very important, so you have to choose wisely. Here are some starter words that are perfect for anyone playing in the Garden State.

Wordle screenshot Wordle screenshot loading...

Think about it, most of us are playing Wordle in the morning because we don't want the word to be spoiled for us throughout the day.

What are we thinking of that early in the morning? Breakfast of course! So obviously the word "bagel" would come to mind.

Wordle screenshot Wordle screenshot loading...

No real need to elaborate on this one.

Wordle screenshot Wordle screenshot loading...

This one is for the non-North Jerseyans who say they're going "to the beach" instead of "down the shore."

Wordle screenshot Wordle screenshot loading...

Wordle has been doubling down on using two of the same letter recently so this double Z isn't unheard of.

Wordle screenshot Wordle screenshot loading...

Not a fan of wasting two slots on the letter Z? I don't blame you. This is a more Wordle-friendly option.

Wordle screenshot Wordle screenshot loading...

This one is for those north of Route 195, if we're to believe that is the dividing line of the state.

Wordle screenshot Wordle screenshot loading...

And this one is for everyone below 195.

Sorry Central New Jersey, "Central" is too many letters.

Wordle screenshot Wordle screenshot loading...

This is the only instance in which tolls aren't a burden.

Wordle screenshot Wordle screenshot loading...

We can't avoid them. Not even in our word games.

Wordle screenshot Wordle screenshot loading...

If we can't pump our own gas in person, we may as well use "pumps" in our Wordle guess.

Wordle screenshot Wordle screenshot loading...

Granted, it's no pork roll, but it IS a New Jersey treat. Why not give it a shot?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

