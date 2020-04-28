We’ve all tried to figure out what the deal is with the toilet paper. And no one‘s really gotten to the bottom of it. The only reason anyone has come up with for the run on toilet paper during the COVID-19 pandemic is that a global crisis puts you in touch with your most basic needs: food, medicine, and yes, good old TP. And it’s old news that it’s hard to get your hands on Clorox wipes, paper towels and disinfectant sprays.

But there are a lot of other things that New Jersey stores are either out of or have shortages of and we thought we had to get the bottom of it. So here are the things that New Jerseyans are still trying to get their (gloves) hands on and our theories as to why they are in such short supply.

1. Pepcid AC

We first thought that perhaps the shortage or the difficulty in finding Pepcid AC was due to a theory that it was being tested as a cure for coronavirus. A pharmacist called in to straighten us out. It seems that since Zantac, whose main ingredient is raniditine was pulled from the market, people have opted for Pepcid, since its active ingredient, fomotidine, has similar properties. Got it? And THAT’S why it is in such great demand.

2. Sewing machines

This was a mystery to me. My husband had ordered me a sewing machine way before the virus, and it still has not arrived. Well, we found out from canvassing our audience that the reason sewing machines are in such demand is that people are at home sewing handmade masks! Duh.

SarapulSar38

3. White thread

See above. Seamstresses and quilters alike have been scouring New Jersey stores as well as online websites to try to get their hands on white (or even beige!) thread. It is, along with black, the most commonly used color of thread. Who knew that those exact people that have been stitching face masks at home only want to use white or beige thread?

4. Brita filter cartridges

It took us a while to figure this one out and then we realized. If people can’t get cases of water, as has been the case throughout this crisis, they’re going to do it the old-fashioned way; using the water out of the tap. and no one in New Jersey would do that without filtering it first. Hence, the Britta filter problem

5. Tonic water

One of the ingredients in some tonic water brands is quinine, and the confusion here is that people believe that quinine is the same thing as the anti malaria drug hydroxychloroquine which has been touted as a therapy for coronavirus. While quinine was used to fight malaria back in the old days, Hydroxychloroquine is a synthetically manufactured drug based on the chemical structure of quinine.

They’re not the same. And there’s no evidence that tonic water can cure coronavirus. But all you need is for the rumor to go around about the connection and before you know it, the Schweppes shelves are empty. Additionally, quinine has been used for centuries by people to relieve muscle aches and so it makes sense that while people are sick, they’re going to try anything

6. Yeast

I thought this was strange until I realized that when you check out Instagram, you do see everyone at home baking stuff. I guess when people are bored they decide to bake bread and yeast cakes. In fact there seems to be a run on all baking supplies, not just yeast.

7. Bisquick

Kind of falls into the same category as yeast but I thought it deserved its own entry because it’s pretty interesting. Pancakes are usually a weekend thing—a special, every-once-in-while treat. But if your kids are home, and you have time to kill, you’re making more pancakes now than you ever have in your life.

Marie Fields

8. Tea Bags

When people are sick, what’s the first thing they reach for? Coffee? No, a latte makes people happy most of the time but when you’re feeling sick especially if you’re coughing, the hot beverage of choice is gonna be tea. Just like your mom used to make for you when you were sick.

9. Home oxygen meters

Pulse oximeters, this cute little things you snap on your finger in the hospital that tells the oxygen level of your blood and your heart rate are the home medical device of the year. Just try to find one in stores or online!!

Doctors who are monitoring coronavirus patients at home have advised those patients who are short of breath to test their own oxygen to see when they get into the danger zone. It makes sense to avoid unnecessary trips to the ER. The problem is, people are using them when they’re not sick to try to self diagnose. And it really doesn’t make sense. Because low oxygen is a pretty late indicator of COVID-19, you’re already pretty sick and have probably already been diagnosed once your oxygen starts to get low. They’re also tricky to use and a lot of things can make the readings inaccurate. So unless you’re sick, you probably don’t need one.

10. Peanut Butter

A lot of stores have been short on peanut butter. The only thing that makes sense to me that might explain this is that peanut butter is the perfect food in an emergency. He can hang around on your shelf for years, it’s a really good proteins, is enjoyed by people of all ages, and it’s pretty cheap. Peanut butter is a comfort food and there’s nothing more that people want right now then comfort. Plus, kids home all day and no school lunches translates to a lot of PB&J sandwiches

bonchan

