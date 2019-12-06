10 best paid teachers in NJ — find the ones in your district

I love teachers. I come from a family of teachers. I’ve been lucky enough to have the opportunity to teach (public speaking) in high schools myself. And I’m a firm believer that teaching is one of the most underpaid professions in the world. That’s why I love that our teachers here in New Jersey are being paid relatively well. An article in the Asbury Park Patch reports that the Department of Education has released its annual list of teachers and their salaries for 2019.

According to the article, more teachers than ever here in New Jersey are making 100,000+ per year—almost 10,000 of them, in fact! Last year, the median salary for teachers in New Jersey was just about 70,000 according to the article. If you’re curious to see what the teachers in your district are making, You can also link to specific districts in this article and find your own.

Number one teacher in the state in terms of salary is STEPHANIE MORETTI, from Menlo Park Elementary School, in Edison. She made $117,838 last year. There are bad apples in every profession but let’s face it, with public school system the way it is in New Jersey most of these teachers have earned it and then some.

Here, according to the NJ Department of Ed is the list of the top 10 teacher earners in the state:

STEPHANIE MORETTI, Menlo Park Elementary School, EDISON TWP, MIDDLESEX $117,838 CAROL RUSSELL, Memorial Elementary School, PARAMUS BORO, BERGEN $115,450 VINCENT TIMPANARO, Glen Ridge High School, GLEN RIDGE BORO, ESSEX $109,216 ANTOINETTE WASHBURN, Hasbrouck Heights High School, HASBROUCK HEIGHTS BORO, BERGEN $105,375 Robert Roth, Toms River High School South, TOMS RIVER REGIONAL, OCEAN $103,495 MARILYN J SIMON, School Of Information Technology, PATERSON CITY, PASSAIC $103,267 Thomas Halbedl, District Office, MONMOUTH REGIONAL, MONMOUTH $103,150 John Salamon, Chesterfield Township Elementary School, CHESTERFIELD TWP, BURLINGTON $103,073 JAMES WASKO, Montclair High School, MONTCLAIR TOWN, ESSEX $102,848 JOANNE AANSTOOTS, Cedar Hill School, MONTVILLE TWP, MORRIS $102,685

