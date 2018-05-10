Why did the snapping turtle cross the road?

I guess when you're a police officer you wake up never knowing what's going to happen that day. In Hamilton Township, Atlantic County a police officer woke up having no idea that he'd be using his tactical shield to help a snapping turtle get out of a road.

These shields are normally used for a riot situation. The only riot here was a laugh riot for his fellow officers when they got a look at Sgt. Christopher Robell stepping up to help a creature in need. This beast lunges at the officer several times in the video not realizing he's only trying to help him. The bad boys can weigh up to 35 pounds so you don't want to end up in its mouth. Sgt. Robell eventually was successful in getting the turtle out of harm's way.