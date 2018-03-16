‘What’s Normal’ – March 2018

There was a time it was like I couldn't lose at this game. I believe for over a year I was consistently beating Bill in our What's Normal poll. This is where we disagree on what most normal people do or don't do, and then when we have three of these often ridiculous questions we wager some money.

I really need a win.

Lately I've fallen into a slump. Hmmm. All the lost sleep since Cooper was born? Or am I just no longer normal? But this time I think I've got him. Here are the same questions we're asking on-air. For the bet only on-air callers count towards the outcome, but people like to play along just for the heck of it online.

More from New Jersey 101.5