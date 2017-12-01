Week 2: Bad park job pics, win $50

One thing I learned from week 1 of our bad park job pics contest is that terrible parkers aren't just at the malls around holiday shopping season. They are everywhere. Condo complex parking lots, street parking, you name it.

This is week 2 so get those photos to us! Whenever you see a car parked as if a blind monkey on crack did it then take a quick picture and enter our contest. You could win a $50 visa gift card courtesy of Ultimate Collision. After all, they’re the pros who have to deal with all the dents and dings that can happen when someone’s parked like an idiot and you can barely get back into your car. So they were kind enough to offer us $50 Visa Gift Cards we can award to listeners who send us the best Bad Park Job Pic Of The Week.

We’ll take care of blurring out the license plates. Just send us a pic of the worst park job you come across along with your name, address, and phone number. Pictures have to be your property, meaning your photograph that you took yourself, and by sending it in you’re granting permission to use it in an online gallery. At the end of the week judges will pick the best photo and winners will be announced on Monday afternoons on air and online. Send your best pic to DD@nj1015.com or send it through the NJ1015 app. Photos must be received by 5pm Friday to be considered for that week’s contest. Winner must be 18 years of age or older. Limit one entry per person per week. Gift cards will be sent via USPS Certified mail within 2 business days.

