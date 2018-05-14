We asked people to send the ‘most Jersey’ pic in their phones
NJ101.5's Facebook page put out a challenge on Friday. We asked fans to send the most Jersey pic in their phones. Hundreds of people responded. It made me go through my own phone to see what I had saved. This is what I came up with.
That's of our son at less than 2 years old playing on the beach at Seaside Park, NJ. Far too many to post all of them here so we're offering just a small sampling of what listeners sent in. There was plenty of Jersey food represented.
This was sent in by Joe Bianchini. We're thinking that slice could still be a little bigger.
Here's the famous Donkey's Steaks of Camden, NJ representing South Jersey with their unique spin on cheesesteaks.
Can't forget about Pork Roll! Thanks Marcelo!
They're coming to yoooouuu! Fun at the annual Zombie Walk in Asbury Park.
The iconic Asbury Park Convention Hall.
At first glance this just looks like a nice beach photo. Look closer and you'll see Nicole was making a statement about people who litter on our beautiful beaches.
Then there are those who only want to get out of the Dirty Jerz, like whoever is driving this vehicle.
What would New Jersey be without some pics of some celebrities?
Because in New Jersey, you never know when or where you might meet Bruce Springsteen.
