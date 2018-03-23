Watch this T-rex catch on fire

We have had some pretty spectacular and tragic fires in New Jersey. There was the fire in June of 1987 that took The Haunted mansion on the Long Branch Pier. 1994 saw the Durham Woods natural gas pipeline explosion that had all of New Jersey talking. That's when a 36 inch diameter natural gas pipeline broke and burst into flames right next to the Durham Woods apartment complex by New Durham Road in Edison. The Seaside Heights boardwalk fire was heartbreaking coming so close after the destruction of Sandy.

But we may have never had a fire as strange as the one that broke out the other day in Colorado. It happened at an dinosaur park when an electrical issue occurred. The only fatality was this gigantic animatronic Tyrannosaurus rex. Considering Colorado has recreational marijuana, imagine seeing this when you were high.

