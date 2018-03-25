Try Craig Allen’s Chocolate Banana Bread!
If you like banana bread (I do)...and you like chocolate (true love for me)...then, you'll "doubly like/love" this "bread" that is more of a desert!
And, its easy to make!
CHOCOLATE BANANA BREAD
1 C all purpose flour
1/2 C cocoa
1 t baking soda
1/2 t sea salt
3 large, ripe bananas (1&1/2 C mashed)
1/4 C unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled
1/4 C vegetable oil
3/4 C packed brown sugar
1 large egg, at room temperature
1 t pure vanilla extract
1 C semi-sweet chocolate chips, divided.
Let's get started!
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda and sea salt...
...and set it aside.
In a large bowl, mash the bananas with a fork.
Add the melted butter and oil, then stir til combined.
Next, add the brown sugar, egg and vanilla, and then...
You guessed it! Stir until smooth!
Slowly stir in the dry ingredients (that you had set aside).
Don't "over mix" it. Okay?
Add about 3/4 of the chocolate chips that you had previously set aside. Then...
STIR! At the beginning, I was thinking it was COOL that an electric mixer wasn't needed!
Pour batter into greased 9x5 loaf pan. Sprinkle remaining chocolate chips over the top!
Bake at 350 for 60-65 minutes...or until the toothpick comes out clean...you don't want gooey batter in the center of the "bread."
Let the bread cool in the pan for about 15 minutes...
Then, let it cool on a wire rack (or bread board) til slightly warm.
Cut and...ENJOY!
You might want to know that this chocolate banana bread...when wrapped in plastic wrap...will last 4 days (or so) on your counter top.
And...that it freezes well...for later enjoyment.
But, I'll bet that it won't last that long!