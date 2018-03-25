Try Craig Allen’s Chocolate Banana Bread!

If you like banana bread (I do)...and you like chocolate (true love for me)...then, you'll "doubly like/love" this "bread" that is more of a desert!

And, its easy to make!

MOST of the ingredients that you will need... (Craig Allen photo).

CHOCOLATE BANANA BREAD

1 C all purpose flour

1/2 C cocoa

1 t baking soda

1/2 t sea salt

3 large, ripe bananas (1&1/2 C mashed)

1/4 C unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled

1/4 C vegetable oil

3/4 C packed brown sugar

1 large egg, at room temperature

1 t pure vanilla extract

1 C semi-sweet chocolate chips, divided.

Let's get started!

The dry stuff...NOT stirred. (Craig Allen photo).

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda and sea salt...

Stirred. DUH. (Craig Allen photo).

...and set it aside.

M*A*S*H-ed! (Craig Allen photo).

In a large bowl, mash the bananas with a fork.

I'm working harder...stirring more than any hand mixer! (Craig Allen photo).

Add the melted butter and oil, then stir til combined.

Following me? Step by step? (Craig Allen photo).

Next, add the brown sugar, egg and vanilla, and then...

Smooth! Like Jersey's Favorite Hit from Santana! (Craig Allen photo).

You guessed it! Stir until smooth!

Dry meets wet ingredients. (Craig Allen photo).

Slowly stir in the dry ingredients (that you had set aside).

Stirring...again! But, not too much! (Craig Allen photo).

Don't "over mix" it. Okay?

"CHiPs" (Craig Allen photo).

Add about 3/4 of the chocolate chips that you had previously set aside. Then...

AGAIN. (Craig Allen photo).

STIR! At the beginning, I was thinking it was COOL that an electric mixer wasn't needed!

Ready for the oven! (Craig Allen photo).

Pour batter into greased 9x5 loaf pan. Sprinkle remaining chocolate chips over the top!

It's rising...the oven is doing its "magic!" (Craig Allen photo).

Bake at 350 for 60-65 minutes...or until the toothpick comes out clean...you don't want gooey batter in the center of the "bread."

Right out of the oven...DONE! (Craig Allen photo).

Let the bread cool in the pan for about 15 minutes...

Still cooling...and looking YUMMY! (Craig Allen photo).

Then, let it cool on a wire rack (or bread board) til slightly warm.

YUM! (Craig Allen photo).

Cut and...ENJOY!

You might want to know that this chocolate banana bread...when wrapped in plastic wrap...will last 4 days (or so) on your counter top.

And...that it freezes well...for later enjoyment.

But, I'll bet that it won't last that long!