Tractor trailer fire kills one on Route 295

By Dan Alexander January 4, 2018 9:23 AM

CARNEYS POINT — A tractor trailer fire on Route 295 claimed one life early Thursday.

State Police spokesman Sgt. Lawrence Peele said the truck caught fire near exit 4 for Route 48 around 1:30 a.m  after it hit some trees and jackknifed off the right shoulder.

Driver Robert Brown, 25, of Morristown became entrapped in the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Peele. The truck had Indiana license plates but Peele did not disclose the driver’s identity. He was the only person in the truck.

Peele said the incident remained under investigation. It had just started to snow at the time of crash and the road was wet at the time.

Video posted to Twitter by an NBC Philadelphia reporter showed snow on the median of Route 295 and a tractor trailer parked on the shoulder or right lane surrounded by white smoke.

The road was closed for several hours but one lane was reopened around 7 a.m.

Also Thursday: A tractor trailer jackknifed around 7 a.m. in the southbound outer lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike south of Route 195 caused delays. Another Turnpike crash blocked two lanes on the northbound side north of exit No. 8A in Middlesex County.

Share your snow stories, pictures, and video with reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

