Top Super Bowl LII moments — besides the game

Having just turned 37 a week ago, Sunday night's halftime show was already Timberlake's third, including one as a member of NSYNC, but the first for him as a headliner and the first since he played a central role in the Janet Jackson "wardrobe malfunction" (note: sensitive link) at Super Bowl XXXVIII. This time around, his whirlwind performance ran through 10 solo hits — and one highly-anticipated cover that we'll get to shortly — in less than 14 minutes.

After opening with "Filthy" off his new album Man of the Woods , also just released last week, Timberlake launched into "Rock Your Body," but devilishly cut the song short right at the lyric during which he exposed Jackson's breast 14 years prior. Jackson, addressing rumors in the days leading up to the game, confirmed she would not appear, despite her connections to Timberlake and Minneapolis, the launching pad for her longtime producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

The most obvious Minneapolitan to be considered for honors during this halftime show was always Prince, who died in 2016 and whose headlining turn at Super Bowl XLI is consistently ranked as one of the game's all-time best halftime performances. Seated at a white piano, Timberlake played and sang harmony as archival video of Prince played "I Would Die 4 U" from Purple Rain , projected on a sheet similar to the famous backlit one from The Purple One's 2007 Super Bowl gig.

Much was made of a slow-to-develop selfie Timberlake posed for with a fan in the stands during his set's closer, "Can't Stop the Feeling!" But Eagle-eyed Philadelphia fans noticed a seemingly familiar face in the background. Was it really former wide receiver Freddie Mitchell , who played in the Eagles' last Super Bowl appearance in 2005? "FredEx" hasn't confirmed on his Twitter page .