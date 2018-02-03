She thought she missed Super Bowl during surgery, Eagles get her tickets

MONROE (Gloucester) — The South Jersey fan who thought she missed her beloved Eagles play in the Super Bowl after she woke up from a wisdom tooth surgery, got some good news and bad news on Friday after her post-op video went viral.

The good news is that the Eagles have put aside two Super Bowl tickets for Haley Parks. The bad news: She has to get herself to Minneapolis.

Parks' mom took video of her coming out of the anesthesia at her dentist's office earlier in the week. Her mouth stuffed with gauze, the Rutgers junior's first concern was whether or not she missed the Super Bowl.

At one point she cried because she wants the team to win the game so badly.

"I love the Eagles," she says.

On Friday, the Eagles team messaged her father to tell him that there were two tickets for her at U.S. Bank Stadium for Sunday's matchup between the Eagles and New England Patriots.

Bob Parks told New Jersey 101.5 that his daughter was at a restaurant with friends and yelled out her excitement when she found out. On her Facebook page she wrote: "I AM OFFICIALLY GOING TO THE SUPERBOWLLLLLL."

The picture gets a little muddy after that.

"The plan is a little troublesome right now. Expenses and finding a flight and room this late," her father said.

Parks later said they are flying out of Baltimore on Saturday afternoon.

Parks, the head football coach at Delsea Regional High School, which has won five state championships, will make the trip with his daughter.

A friend has created a GoFundMe page to help the family raise the money. "Love you Haley, bring us home a win," her friend Katie Pidge Mowry wrote.

Flights into Minneapolis are at a premium and it is a 17-hour, 1,200-mile drive from the Williamstown section where they live.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that most of the 42,000 hotel rooms in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul are already booked for the game.

Fans are flying into airports in western Wisconsin and booking hotels that are about 45 minutes from the Twin Cities. Hotel rooms are going for nearly $500 a night. One Airbnb in Hudson, Wisconsin, is asking $1,250 per night.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report

