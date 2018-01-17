Getty Images

On the day we inaugurated our new Governor, Philip “Funky Face Phil” Murphy, we made some observations on the show.

I thought the fact that the most heavily taxed state in the country with higher than average unemployment, overwhelmingly voted in a guy who PROMISED to raise taxes and establish a department to protect illegal aliens in our state.

Here's how Murphy plans to help women get equal pay

Michele (filling in for Judi) mentioned that she saw a show on TLC called “Dr. Pimple Popper”, about a doctor that shows popping pimples on camera close up FOR AN HOUR!

We both concluded these were both sings the world is spinning dangerously out of control and that the end days may be near. We asked our listeners for their “real signs” that the end could be coming. Here are their contributions, along with ours.

Phil Murphy was elected Governor after promising to raise taxes There’s a show on TLC called “Dr. Pimple Popper” Donald Trump is president Bruce Jenner was named “Woman of the Year” Someone pushes the wrong button and causes major panic in Hawaii 10-15 percent of millennials think buying a woman a drink is sexual harassment Teen Mom is still on TV Self driving cars/robots Gender neutral bathrooms on college campuses Teens are daring each other to eat Tide pods. Two backup quarterbacks are playing for the NFC Championship Saying the “N word” is a crime.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Dennis & Judi are on the air weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tweet them @DennisandJudi or @NJ1015.