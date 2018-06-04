This video shows how hard Trump’s wall would really be

Steve Bannon, his fall from grace complete, is still making news. He has predicted another Trump era government shutdown before the midterm elections. Over what issue? The wall.

He was interviewed on CNN by Fareed Zakaria. "I believe the government will actually shut down in the run-up to the election," he told Zakaria. "The wall is not just totemic. The wall is absolutely central to his program."

With 'the wall' pushed back into the spotlight by the ousted adviser, I want to share something that is fascinating to me. According to their site, a team pieced together 200,000 satellite images and put them into a moving effect to give you the aerial view of one continuous look at the entire U.S.-Mexican border beginning to end. Nearly 2,000 miles of terrain. It shows just how enormous and difficult task this would be.