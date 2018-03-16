This can’t possibly still be funny … or can it?

OK, we taped our first ad.

There's event coming up on Saturday, March 24 at the Brook Arts Center in Bound Brook. I'll be hosting "Speaking Millennial: The Comedy Show" with my podcast co-host Jessica Nutt. The show will include a studio audience podcast recording and a comedy show with Steve Trevelise, Eric Potts and Jay Black.

Hopefully the commercial will actually serve to bring people to the show. As you know, I live in the awkward. This is right in my wheelhouse ...

There's still time to get your tickets sarcasmcomedy.com.

Listen above!

