This can’t possibly still be funny … or can it?

OK, we taped our first ad.

There's event coming up on Saturday, March 24 at the Brook Arts Center in Bound Brook. I'll be hosting " Speaking Millennial: The Comedy Show " with my podcast co-host Jessica Nutt . The show will include a studio audience podcast recording and a comedy show with Steve Trevelise , Eric Potts and Jay Black .

Hopefully the commercial will actually serve to bring people to the show. As you know, I live in the awkward. This is right in my wheelhouse ...

There's still time to get your tickets sarcasmcomedy.com .

