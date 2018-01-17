‘Speaking Millennial’ — The Comedy Show on March 24th

Contact Us
By Steve Trevelise January 17, 2018 5:28 PM
Bill Spadea, Jay Black and Jessica Nutt
Bill Spadea, Jay Black and Jessica Nutt

What could be funnier than the “Speaking Millennial” podcast with Bill Spadea, Jessica Nutt and Jay Black? I know the list is endless. But seriously folks, how about “Speaking Millennial: The Comedy Show!” hosted by Bill Spadea and Jessica Nutt. Saturday, March 24th at the Brook Art Theatre.

It’s a very funny comedy show headlined by Jay Black, who performs all over the country and just got back from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Jay has also been named “College Performer of the Year” and is a three time winner of “College Entertainer of the Year.” Jay also hosts the US Army’s “I Am Strong” tour in Europe. You may also have seen one of Jay’s movies: “Paulie” with Paul Sorvino, “Meet My Valentine” with Scott Wolf, and “Love Always, Santa” with Marguerite Moreau.

Also on the show will be the very funny Steve Trevelise, (when you write the blog you can be anything you want). I regularly perform all over New Jersey and the Delaware Valley and has opened for suck legends as Pat Cooper, Robert Klein, Dom Irrera, Louis Anderson and the late Richard Jeni. Also performing, Eric Potts who has opened for Gilbert Gottfried

Tickets for “Speaking Millennial The Comedy Show” can be purchased here. The show starts at 8 and the doors open at 7:30. Looking forward to seeing you there!

