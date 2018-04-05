These 75 struggling NJ towns could get boost under Trump tax law

Parts of 75 different towns in counties across the Garden State have been designated as Opportunity Zones by Gov. Phil Murphy.

The designation will hopefully spur investors to take advantage of a new and relatively unknown federal program that’s designed to attract capital investment in economically struggling communities.

According to Steve Glickman, the CEO of the Economic Innovation Group, a nonpartisan think tank that came up with the idea for Opportunity Zones, this “takes advantage of the enormous wins that many investors have had investing in the economy over the last decade.”

Glickman explained the program allows investors to roll capital gains into investment vehicles called Opportunity Funds.

“They can use that capital to invest in Opportunity Zones in low-income communities and they can be invested in any asset in those communities,” he said.

“We’re talking about real estate, manufacturing rehab, new businesses, growth businesses, infrastructure, or just about anything else you can think of.”

He noted that "there’s about $6 trillion in these unrealized capital gains sitting with investors across the country.”

Glickman said investors would benefit from doing this by delaying paying taxes on the money rolled into Opportunity Funds until 2026. But the really big incentive is “if they hold their investments in these communities for 10 years or more and they make more money, they don’t have to pay any taxes on those new gains.”

He said the idea is if we target growth in communities that have not benefited from the economic recovery over the past decade, “then they’ll start to grow and develop and create a lot more economic activity, and that will create jobs and sustainable enterprises.”

“It becomes a win-win, investors are making money on a new set of investments they were never looking at before, and the local communities see a new flow of capital that they could never capture before.”

He added this will provide “a new lifeline for places like Camden and Newark and Trenton, that have struggled economically over the last 10 years, and gives them a real shot to bring scalable capital to their communities.”

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., along with Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, sponsored Opportunity Zone legislation that was included in the federal tax-reform overhaul law approved at the end of last year.

The U.S. Treasury Department and the IRS are still working out of the details of the plan but it should be finalized in the next few months.

The following New Jersey municipalities have been submitted to the U.S. Treasury for the Opportunity Zones program:

Atlantic County

Atlantic City

Egg Harbor City

Egg Harbor Twp

Pleasantville

Somers Point

Bergen County

Cliffside Park

Englewood

Fairview

Garfield

Hackensack

Lodi

South Hackensack

Teterboro

Burlington County

Burlington City

Palmyra

Pemberton Twp

Riverside

Willingboro

Camden County

Camden City

Lindenwold

Pennsauken

Pine Hill

Cape May County

Wildwood

West Wildwood

Lower Twp

Cumberland County

Bridgeton

Vineland

Millville

Essex County

East Orange

Irvington

Newark

Orange

Gloucester County

Deptford

Glassboro

Woodbury

Hudson County

Bayonne

Kearny

Jersey City

North Bergen

Union City

West New York

Hunterdon County

Flemington

Mercer County

Trenton

Hamilton

Middlesex County

Carteret

Jamesburg

New Brunswick

Perth Amboy

South River

Monmouth County

Asbury Park

Freehold Borough

Long Branch

Neptune City

Neptune Twp

Red Bank

Morris County

Dover

Wharton Borough

Ocean County

Berkeley

Lakewood

Manchester

Passaic County

Clifton

Passaic City

Paterson

Prospect Park

Salem County

Carney’s Point

Salem City

Somerset County

Bound Brook

North Plainfield

Union County

Elizabeth

Hillside

Plainfield

Linden

Rahway

Warren County

Phillipsburg

The U.S. Department of the Treasury must provide feedback or approve the Governor’s selections by April 22.

