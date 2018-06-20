There are a lot of New Jersey rocks on Ebay

I was browsing through eBay and discovered, much to my surprise, that rocks and/or minerals from New Jersey must be very popular based on the number of listings. I’m sure there is some geological reason for this that people in the know are aware of, but that group doesn’t include me.

They don’t seem to be from one particular area of the state, although Paterson is well represented. Here are a few of the rocks for sale:

The first three are from eBay user cardsourcer.

Chabazite plate from the Upper New Street Quarry in Paterson:

cardsourcer vis eBay

Calcite crystals from Millington:

cardsourcer vis eBay

Antique label Pectolite & Prehnite from the Upper New Street Quarry in Paterson:

cardsourcer vis eBay

Next up we have a copper and calcite cluster from the Chimney Rock Quarry in Bridgewater from eBay user bensoncollectableland.

bensoncollectableland via eBay

Finally we have two NJ rocks up for grabs from lauriesrocks.

Green bubbly prehnite with no matrix from Paterson:

lauriesrocks via eBay

Drusy hemimorphite crystals on weathered ore matrix from Franklin:

lauriesrocks via eBay

More from New Jersey 101.5