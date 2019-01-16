The ultimate misheard lyrics (NSFW)

From time to time Bill and I will do a round of misheard song lyrics on the show. You know, when you've been singing "hold me closer Tony Danza" at the top of your lungs for all these years until you finally realized Elton John was singing "hold me closer tiny dancer." Well a listener just turned me on to one in an old song. In "Live Your Life" by rapper T.I. and featuring Rihanna there's a line that says "cause I'm a paper chaser."

Here's the problem. When you know that's the line, you can clearly hear it as such. If you don't know the words ahead of time, it can absolutely sound like "cause I'm a big f***ing slut." Keeping in mind this is NOT safe for work, NOT safe around children, (in fact maybe just go down into a dark corner of your basement) check out this clip.

This is almost as good as The Dress that different people saw as different colors. Except here, if you think about one set of words then play it, you'll hear them. If you concentrate on the other set of words and play it again, you'll swear you hear those. It's like an audial illusion. What doesn't help is that the words paper and chaser are sung phonetically like papuh and chasuh, allowing your mind to change them. Obviously couldn't play this one on the radio so thought I'd share it here.

