The funniest letters to Santa ever written

I stumbled across this online and no better time to share it. It’s letters to Santa from real kids that are hysterical. Some are rude, threatening, greedy, and some just downright sweet. But all funny.

Such as the kid who starts…”Dear Santa, How are you? Well, enough chit-chat. Let’s get down to business. I want…”

Or little Evan who warns Santa that his brother seems awfully nice but “he is the devil!”

Then there’s Olivia who is a very curious kid. She writes, “Dear Santa, I don’t care what you give me this year, but I will be happy. What’s your favorite cookies and what are your least favorite cookies? Do you have a beard all year? How much do you weigh? How many elves do you have? When you poop is your poop the color of holiday candies? How many pairs of underwear do you have?”

To see these and a plenty of other funny letters to Santa from real kids go here.

