Sorry Burt, ‘Smokey’ not the funniest movie ever

The late Burt Reynolds had his ups and downs in life. In the 70's for a five year stretch he was the number one box office draw. Years later he would declare bankruptcy. He'd gone through marriages, substance abuse and many ups and downs. Through it all he seemed to never lose his sense of humor.

He passed away Thursday at the age of 82. He left behind a legion of fans and a huge body of work. More than 180 acting credits on IMDB. Even in his 80's he was still working. One regret he had looking back at his career is that he didn't challenge himself more as an actor. For a long time he took the parts that were more fun. He felt the movie Deliverance was by far the best movie he was ever in and the one that proved he could indeed act. But many will remember him for the parts he loved doing most, like Smokey And The Bandit.

A fine movie; I'm not saying it wasn't funny. But a Facebook friend of mine went on and on last night writing about how this was the funniest movie ever made. Mind you not the funniest Burt ever made, but the funniest movie ever made.

With all due respect to the great Burt Reynolds, I suspect even he would not have agreed with this. I think this is one of those cases where death exalts a person in the minds of some fans. So we turned to our listeners with one simple question. What was the funniest movie ever made? Here's what they said.

Very Bad Things

This was called in by Marcos. He couldn't stop laughing just talking about the movie. This starred Christian Slater, Cameron Diaz, Daniel Stern and Jon Favreau and it was about everything going terribly wrong at a Las Vegas bachelor party. Dead hooker in the bathroom kind of wrong. Not for everybody; a very dark comedy.

Raising Arizona

What's not funny about a child kidnapping? (Other than everything?) This Coen brothers film was Jim's favorite.

Blazing Saddles

Joe called this one in, and said he and his 19 year old son bonded over the campfire flatulence scene. Well alrighty then!

Young Frankenstein

Dino's pick for funniest movie of all time, but I found it abbynormal.

My Cousin Vinny

I love this pick by Tony. This movie is funny, well edited, well acted and doesn't miss a beat.

Porky's

Ed also loves Animal House but says this was even funnier.

It's A Mad Mad Mad Mad World

Ken picked this as best. No one can ever remember exactly how many mads are in the title, but trust us, it's four.

Christmas Vacation

Donna's favorite comedy of all time and she says it's the only funny Christmas movie ever made. Really? Donna, don't shoot your eye out kid!

History Of The World: Part I

The Mel Brooks classic was Jim's choice.

Some Like It Hot

Okay, I confess, I never once saw this movie. But Anne says it's the funniest movie ever made.

Plains, Trains & Automobiles

Kevin called this in. I'm shamed to say I've probably repeated something close to Steve Martin's rant at the rental car lady several times in my life.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Sherry says this is the funniest movie ever made. I don't know Sherry, life moves pretty fast. If you didn't stop and look around once in awhile maybe you missed one.

