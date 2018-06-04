Solve this all Jersey crossword

How well do you know our state? I decided to create a uniquely New Jersey crossword puzzle to challenge you. By the way, no, I'm not one of those crossword hounds like some of our co-workers here who shall remain nameless (cough cough *Kylie* cough *Moore* cough *Bill Doyle* cough cough). My step-dad was always big time into crossword puzzles. And he's a Jersey guy born and raised. He can probably do this in 2 minutes.