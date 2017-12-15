Send bad park job pic for final chance at $50 Visa Gift Card

Congratulations to our week 3 winner in our Bad Park Job Pic Of The Week contest. The $50 Visa Gift Card for last week goes to Adam Govert for sending us this gem.

Adam Govert photo

We were never sure just what happened here or who parked first. In any scenario this is one of the weirdest across the board failures we've seen. So Adam receives a $50 Visa Gift Card from Ultimate Collision on Rt. 1 in Edison. I have to wonder just how many of these bad park job pics we've seen resulted in a little body damage that Ultimate may be fixing even as we speak. In any event, remember these guys when you need them. They're the best!

On to our 4th and final week. Get your photos in by Friday December 15th at 5pm. When you see someone parked like they were blindfolded, take a picture and enter our contest. You too could win a $50 Visa Gift Card just in time for the holidays. All prizes courtesy of Ultimate Collision. We’ll take care of blurring out the license plates. Just send us a pic of the worst park job you come across along with your name, address, and phone number. Pictures have to be your property, meaning your photograph that you took yourself, and by sending it in you’re granting permission to use it in an online gallery. Judges will pick the best photo and our final winner will be announced on Monday afternoon on air and online.

Send your best pic to DD@nj1015.com or send it through the NJ1015 app. Remember photo must be received by 5pm Friday to be considered. Winner must be 18 years of age or older. Limit one entry per person per week. Gift cards will be sent via USPS Certified mail within 2 business days.

