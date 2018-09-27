Sen. Cory ‘I got this’ Booker gets this … coffee for Christine Ford

WASHINGTON — Cory Booker revived his "everyman hero" image during the testimony of Christine Blasey Ford before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

"After reading my opening statement I anticipate needing some caffeine," Ford told the panel in the hearing, in which she discussed her allegation that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were both teens. The sexual misconduct allegation is the first of at least four against Kavanaugh, though the only one the committee is currently stated to hear in testimony.

Booker, who is a member of the committee, sent of his staff to fetch Ford a cup and walked it over to her as Sen. Chuck Grassley read Ford instructions for her testimony. He ended by asking if she needed a break.

"I'm OK, I got the coffee. I think I can proceed and sip on the coffee," Ford said.

Booker had looked forward to hearing Ford's testimony although he tweeted on Wednesday that Kavanaugh's nomination should be withdrawn after three allegations of sexual assault by Kavanaugh were brought to light.

During his questioning of Ford he heaped praise on her "heroic" testimony.

"You are speaking truth that this country needs to understand, how we deal with survivors who come forward right now is unacceptable. The way we deal with this, unfortunately, allows for the continued darkness of this culture to exist. Your brilliance, shining light onto this, speaking your truth, is nothing more than heroic," Booker said.

During his term as mayor of Newark Booker built a reputation for helping out constituents by shoveling their snow, rescuing a dog who was out in the cold, saving a woman from a fire, letting residents come to his home and watch movies and getting the company that mades Hot Pockets hand out coupons for free product.

It also led to a video by the New Jersey Press Association Legislative Correspondents Club in 2012 starring Booker and Gov. Chris Christie. Booker saves the day in several situations .—repeatedly proclaiming "I got this" — much to the chagrin of a jealous Christie, who snarls "Booker" every time.

More recently, Booker has positioned himself as one of Kavanuagh's outspoken opponents, saying he had a "Spartacus" moment when he disclosed documents regarding Kavanaugh's nomination — a move he'd said at the time was in violation of Senate rules.

Senator Bob Menendez was also supportive of Ford and tweeted out a picture of himself watching the hearing.

"Searing. Powerful. Brave. The details of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's testimony are heart-wrenching to hear. I hope every single Senator not only watches, but listens. Thank you Dr. Ford for your courage," Menendez wrote.

