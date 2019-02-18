S. Jersey squirrel hunt had no squirrels

​After talking at length about this on Friday's show, it is with a heavy heart I must report that the first annual Squirrel Classic in Winslow was a bust . It was billed as a family event where people would bring their children to shoot squirrels and introduce them to hunting. The families would compete hunting squirrels and of course there was a weighing station. The person who bagged the biggest squirrel would win.

Wouldn't you think the biggest, fattest squirrel would also be the slowest and therefore easiest to hit? I'm no hunter, but wouldn't there be something to be said for hitting the smallest, friskiest squirrel? But, I digress.

So at first everything went as planned. The families showed up. The judges showed up. Many, many protesters showed up.

The protesters in fact were so outraged at the killing of squirrels that they were screaming directly at children according to an event spokesperson. Chants of "murderer!" could be heard. Then of course what's a protest without signs?

OH YOU MUST BE INBRED

GOOD JOB ON RAISING FUTURE SERIAL KILLERS

CHILDREN ARE NOT BORN TO KILL

KILLING FOR FUN = PSYCHOPATHY

And you thought it was tough when you were 7 and other kids' parents yelled at you for striking out at t-ball. Imagine being called a murderer.

So like I said, all these people showed up. The problem was, the squirrels did not. For the entire day, only three squirrels were taken. Surely a disappointment for the Inskip Antlers Hunting Club that held the event.

"It's not an overly great time if you want to kill an abundance of squirrels," Kevin Maffei, Inskip's treasurer told the NY Post.

But the event went on. Despite the next to nothing hunt, they still held their skinning demonstrations. Apparently it's very difficult to skin a squirrel. And they still had their squirrel meat lunch. It was backed up with moose chili and regular hot dogs.

This had been billed as the first annual. Time will tell if there will be a second.

