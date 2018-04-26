Port Authority mom needs to apologize for her apology

Just when you thought there was no more to see in this roadside spectacle comes another story. The saga of a now former but at the time commissioner at the Port Authority grinds on. Tenafly police were doing their jobs when they pulled over a car with tinted windows. This led to them discovering the car was improperly registered and the car being impounded. A passenger in this car was the daughter of Caren Turner, who at the time was a commissioner at the PANYNJ. Turner got word of this traffic stop and raced to the scene to badger the cops and throw her weight around. She flashed her Port Authority badge (as if she's law enforcement when she is not). She cursed them out, at one point even saying, "You may shut the f--- up!" She said she knew the mayor. She said she was contacting the Tenafly Chief of Police. Kept mentioning her position in the Port Authority. It was one of the worst public displays of audacity you could imagine.

The police were calm and professional throughout even though they clearly could have justified arresting her for obstruction. Now there's even more fallout with talk about taking the meaningless badges away from Port Authority big wigs. The heat she brought on herself was so intense she resigned, and now that the story has been picked up everywhere she offered the following so-called apology.

"Last month, my daughter and three of her friends were in a car that was pulled over by a Tenafly police officer for non-moving violations, including having tinted windows. The officers subsequently decided to impound the vehicle, leaving the four young adults on the side of a busy highway.

"Concerned, I hurried to the scene to assist them. As a parent, I was upset and uncomfortable with the unfolding events. I let my emotions get the better of me and regret my tone toward the police officers and use of off-color language. For this, I apologize.

"However, at no point did I violate the Port Authority's Code of Ethics or ask for special treatment for anyone involved, nor did I suggest, in any way, that I would use my position at the Port Authority to affect the outcome of the violations issued to the driver. My resignation from the Port Authority is a recognition that this unfortunate incident could and should have been avoided.

"As a long-time Tenafly resident, I have always taken an active role in the community, including working with law enforcement officials, and I encourage the Tenafly Police Department to review best practices with respect to tone and de-escalation, so that incidents like this do not recur."

Really Caren Turner? You think the Tenafly Police Department needs to review best practices with respect to tone and de-escalation? Seriously? It was YOUR tone, YOUR ugliness that was the problem here. You demanded information that was none of your business. You insulted and cursed at law enforcement officers. They were reasonable, professional and restrained at all times. And this is your statement? So basically you're saying it was their fault. Their fault for not having kissed your ass. Wow.

If anything, this so-called apology has only made things worse. This so-called apology is utterly insincere and should probably come with its own apology. You read her statement. What do you think?