‘You may shut the f*** up,’ NJ official tells traffic cop on video

TENAFLY — A Port Authority commissioner resigned last week after being caught on video telling a police officer who had pulled over her daughter to "shut the f*** up."

Caren Turner, a Democratic operative who had been appointed by Gov. Chris Christie to serve on the bi-state agency, stepped down last week after the agency called her conduct "outrageous."

Turner's outburst during the traffic stop on the Saturday before Easter was caught on police video, which Tenafly police released to NJ.com.

Turner's daughter was in a vehicle that had been pulled over for tinted windows and an obscured license plate. Police then decided to tow it because it was not properly registered.

Turner, who served on the Port Authority's ethics committee, showed up to the stop on Route 9W after her daughter called her, according to police reports obtained by NJ.com.

She is seen on video flashing her gold commissioner badge and demanding that police explain themselves.

Police try to calmly tell her that the matter is not her business and that she should ask her daughter for information or request a copy of the police report.

"You may not tell me when to take my daughter," she tells an officer. "You may shut the f*** up."

Turner was not charged with any crime.

