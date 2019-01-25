Register for the 2019 Seaside Heights Polar Plunge

It's a bit of freezing cold that warms our hearts.

Every year, tens of thousands swarm the beach of Seaside Heights for the Polar Plunge -- as teams and individuals brave the cold ocean water to support Special Olympics New Jersey's more than 25,000 athletes statewide.

And every year, New Jersey 101.5 and Big Joe Henry are proud to be in the middle of all the action, broadcasting from the best party on the boardwalk, at Spicy's Cantina. When it's time to plunge, a countdown from Big Joe's booming voice sends those wild enough into the freezing cold waves.

We'll be back for this year's Polar Plunge on Feb. 23 -- and we can't wait.

Get Plugged into the Plunge: Download the free New Jersey 101.5 app for a comprehensive guide to the plunge, alerts when it's time to hit the water, Plunge Day traffic and weather updates, Plunge photo galleries and a Plunge Day scavenger hunt with big prizes. More details to come as Plunge Day gets closer.

The Polar Plunge is additionally supported by the State Police PBA, the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, Seaside Heights and Wawa. Big Joe will be talking to key players all morning on New Jersey 101.5. Find coverage all weekend on NJ1015.com and the New Jersey 101.5 app .