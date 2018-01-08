Contact Us
Not a typo … Drunk is droning a thing

By Jeff Deminski January 8, 2018 12:51 PM
Drone in Flight
Getty Images

People who serve in the New Jersey legislature for a long time, such as Gerald Cardinale, could not have possibly imagined at the beginning of their service the things they’d have to deal with. Cardinale has been in Trenton since 1980, and a state senator since 1982. Back then, we didn’t have cell phones. We didn’t have EZ pass. And we certainly didn’t have drones.

Last year drones for the first time ever topped $1 billion in sales in the United States. They haven’t come without their problems. The invasion of airspace near active runways has been an issue. Privacy concerns have been in play. In South Carolina there was even a prison escape believed to have been aided by a drone carrying wire cutters and a cell phone. 9 states passed laws keeping drones away from prisons.

The latest issue? Drunk droning. Yes, having a few drinks then operating one of these tech marvels has become enough of a concern that on Monday, NJ’s Assembly is scheduled to vote on a bill already passed by the state Senate to ban inebriated people from operating drones. The same legislation also bans drones from flying near or over prisons.

An aerial cinematographer and drone enthusiast John Sullivan was quoted in a Reuters story saying, “It’s basically like a flying blender. If I had like one drink, I’d be hesitant to even fly it.” Yet he says he worries about over regulation.

The bill calls for up to six month in prison and a $1,000 fine for ‘drunk droning’. Of course even if the Assembly passes it, with Governor Christie almost out of office he has only days to sign it into law. If he leaves it on his desk it dies.

Do we need the law? You tell us. Take our poll below.

